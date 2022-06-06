British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees rebel members of parliament from the governing Conservative Party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, according to one of his key allies.
Tory MPs seeking to oust Johnson may be on the cusp of securing the 54 letters required to force a confidence vote, said the person, who insisted that the prime minister is confident that he would win any ballot if it were to take place. One MP who has been mobilizing against Johnson said they thought the rebels already have the numbers to call a vote.
