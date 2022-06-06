The rainy season in the Kanto-Koshin region of eastern and central Japan, which includes the Tokyo Metropolitan area, appears to have started, one day earlier than average and eight days earlier than last year, the Meteorological Agency said Monday.
A low-pressure system over a rain front caused rain across the Kanto-Koshin region on Monday, and the agency said that rainfall would likely continue throughout the rest of the week.
