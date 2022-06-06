The mood is far from festive although the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan’s diplomatic relations with China is approaching in September, as bilateral relations remain tense amid Beijing’s assertive behavior.
The Japanese government has started supporting private-sector exchange projects between the two countries. But given the persistent tensions, it looks difficult to hold large-scale events led by the two countries’ governments.
