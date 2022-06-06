  • (From left) Chinese premier Li Keqiang, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Keidanren chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara give a toast at a reception commemorating the 40th anniversary of signing of the Japan-China peace and friendship treaty in May 2018. | KYODO
    (From left) Chinese premier Li Keqiang, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Keidanren chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara give a toast at a reception commemorating the 40th anniversary of signing of the Japan-China peace and friendship treaty in May 2018. | KYODO

  Jiji

The mood is far from festive although the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan’s diplomatic relations with China is approaching in September, as bilateral relations remain tense amid Beijing’s assertive behavior.

The Japanese government has started supporting private-sector exchange projects between the two countries. But given the persistent tensions, it looks difficult to hold large-scale events led by the two countries’ governments.

