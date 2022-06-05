The government has established a 30-member team based on a new law to regulate the use of land viewed as important for national security, such as remote islands and areas near Self-Defense Forces bases.
The team, headed by a bureau chief-level official at the Cabinet Office, is expected to designate by year-end over 600 areas that will be subject to the regulations. The team was created after the law was partially enforced Wednesday.
