  • Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, in 2019. The government is working to regulate the use of land viewed as important for national security, such as Tsushima and other remote islands. | KYODO
The government has established a 30-member team based on a new law to regulate the use of land viewed as important for national security, such as remote islands and areas near Self-Defense Forces bases.

The team, headed by a bureau chief-level official at the Cabinet Office, is expected to designate by year-end over 600 areas that will be subject to the regulations. The team was created after the law was partially enforced Wednesday.

