    Employees inspect their workplace, a damaged wood warehouse, after an attack amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the outskirts of Kharkiv on Friday. | REUTERS
One hundred days ago, before sunrise, Russia launched artillery strikes on Ukraine before sending troops racing toward major cities, beginning a war against a much smaller country and outnumbered military that seemed destined to quickly topple the government in Kyiv.

But the brutal invasion has ripped apart those predictions, reawakening old alliances, testing others and spreading death and destruction across the country. Both armies are now locked in fierce and bloody battles across a 960-kilometer-long (600-mile-long) front for control of Ukraine’s east and to gain the upper hand in the conflict.

