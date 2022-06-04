The Japan Tourism Agency is looking to beef up its efforts to bring wealthy foreign tourists to regional areas nationwide.
Expecting a full recovery in the number of inbound tourists — which has plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the agency will select some 10 model tourist sites within fiscal 2022 to help them establish accommodations and develop tourism resources to attract wealthy visitors.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.