    People wait in line outside a restaurant in Karuizawa Nagano, in August 2020. The Japan Tourism Agency will select 10 model sites within fiscal 2022 and help them establish accommodations and develop tourism resources to attract rich visitors. | BLOOMBERG

The Japan Tourism Agency is looking to beef up its efforts to bring wealthy foreign tourists to regional areas nationwide.

Expecting a full recovery in the number of inbound tourists — which has plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the agency will select some 10 model tourist sites within fiscal 2022 to help them establish accommodations and develop tourism resources to attract wealthy visitors.

