The United States is “prepared” with allies Japan and South Korea to deal with contingencies on the Korean Peninsula, the top U.S. nuclear envoy said Friday, amid growing speculation that North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test.

Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korean affairs, told his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, during talks in Seoul that Washington is “assessing the DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea) preparedness at the Punggye-ri test site for what could be the seventh nuclear test” and highlighted the importance of trilateral cooperation.