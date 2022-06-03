Soaring prices of fertilizers could potentially deliver a heavy blow to farmers in Japan.

The National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, has decided to substantially raise its fertilizer prices from June, with major products seeing their prices reach record heights.

