Japan’s tax revenue in fiscal 2021 is likely to have surpassed ¥65 trillion for a record high as revenues from corporate and other key taxes are expected to expand amid the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Wednesday.
While corporate tax revenue for the year that ended in March has so far increased 20% from a year earlier, income tax and consumption tax are also forecast to grow and boost the overall revenue to mark a record for the second straight year.
