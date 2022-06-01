Senior ruling LDP lawmaker Itsunori Onodera has stressed the need for open debate in Japan on extended deterrence, including the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

“Relying on the (U.S.) nuclear umbrella is the same as saying, ‘Please defend us even by using nuclear weapons,'” Onodera, chairman of the LDP’s Research Commission on National Security, said in a recent interview.

Little public consideration has been given to a situation in which nuclear weapons could actually be used to defend the country, said Onodera, who led the LDP’s recent compilation of a package of proposals including calls for a substantial increase in the nation’s defense spending and its possession of a counterstrike capability.

Some say Japan should not depend on the nuclear umbrella or discuss nuclear weapons issues as it is the only country to have been attacked with nuclear arms, Onodera, a former defense minister, noted. But he added, “Shouldn’t we discuss issues related to nuclear weapons?”

Onodera said that Russia invaded Ukraine as Moscow misunderstood Ukraine to be a weak nation with no country to defend it.

“To put it the other way around, Japan would not be attacked if it is strong and has allies to defend it,” he said. “This is the lesson Japan should learn from the crisis in Ukraine.”

On the view that the war in Ukraine has cast doubt on the extended U.S. deterrence, Onodera said that Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons and that this has created concerns about the United States being unable to enter Ukraine.

While the U.S. always states clearly that Japan, a U.S. ally, is in a different position from Ukraine, the LDP in the set of proposals, which was submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, called on the government to confirm the U.S. commitment.

On the LDP’s proposal for Japan to acquire a counterstrike capability, Onodera said the security environment and defense equipment have changed dramatically.

Previously, there were dangers of bombs being dropped by bombers or cannons being fired from warships, Onodera said. “But now, an enemy could launch attacks with ballistic missiles, which will be fired from its territory, so we cannot respond unless we hit back against them,” he said.

“If a missile hits Tokyo, Japanese people would be killed — a situation leaving no room for hesitation,” Onodera said.

Onodera said that Japan lacks funds for defense equipment and parts procurement. Also citing a lack of ammunition, Onodera said the country will eventually need to produce that at home. “If Japan did not have the ability to continue fighting, it would be regarded as a weak nation,” he said.

Onodera called on the government to seriously consider how to finance the increase in the defense budget, saying that the LDP is not in a position to show specific ideas about it.