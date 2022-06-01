  • Tadashi Yanai, chairman and chief executive officer of Fast Retailing | BLOOMBERG
Singapore – Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese retail clothing chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia’s latest list of the 50 richest people in the country.

The founder and president of Fast Retailing, operator of the casual clothing chain, saw his wealth fall by 44% to $23.6 billion as sales were hit by a slowdown in the domestic market and China, Forbes said.

