Listed companies in Japan are increasingly adding outside directors to their boards, prompted by the country’s stricter corporate governance code and stronger pressure from investors.
Under the revised corporate governance code, announced in June last year, companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section are required to have independent outside directors account for at least one-third of all directors, or at least a majority if there is a controlling shareholder.
