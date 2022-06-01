  • People travel on a subway in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on Wednesday, after the end of a COVID-19 lockdown that kept the city under heavy-handed restrictions for two months. | AFP-JIJI
    People travel on a subway in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on Wednesday, after the end of a COVID-19 lockdown that kept the city under heavy-handed restrictions for two months. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,