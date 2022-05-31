  • A child wearing a skull mask attends an anti-tobacco awareness rally on World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata in May 2019. | REUTERS
    A child wearing a skull mask attends an anti-tobacco awareness rally on World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata in May 2019. | REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

Geneva – From leaving mountains of waste to driving global warming, the tobacco industry is a far greater environmental threat than many realize, as it is one of the world’s biggest polluters, the World Health Organization charged Tuesday.

The WHO accused the industry of causing widespread deforestation, diverting badly needed land and water in poor countries away from food production, spewing out plastic and chemical waste as well as emitting millions of tons of carbon dioxide.

