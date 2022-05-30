The percentage of young people who have received a COVID-19 booster is expected to remain low in Japan, with the proportion of people in their 20s who have had it likely to hover at around 40% in August — half the rate for the second shot — according to an estimate recently released by Kyoto University researchers.
A team led by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura analyzed the government’s vaccination records as of May 22. Based on that, they predicted vaccination rates for Aug. 1, when vaccinations will almost be complete for everyone who wishes to get a booster.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.