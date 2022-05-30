Japan’s economy will grow at a weaker rate than previously thought this quarter despite hopes for a strong rebound in consumption after showing resilience in the three months through March, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
The world’s third-largest economy is at risk of being hobbled by slowing economic growth in China and a surge in global raw material prices — both issues that could hurt Japan’s key manufacturing sector, the poll showed.
