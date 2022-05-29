  • A police officer stands near the makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Uvalde, Texas – Fresh harrowing accounts emerged Saturday of the ordeal faced by survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, fanning public fury over the massacre ahead of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.

As residents gathered in a central square to pay homage to the victims, haunting stories told by young students who played dead while a gunman killed 19 classmates and two teachers were underscored by accounts of the slow reaction to the spree by police.

