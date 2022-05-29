Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge of a “considerable increase” in Japan’s defense budget is growing in both the ruling party and opposition camps ahead of this summer’s Upper House election.
Recent media polls have indicated that a majority of Japanese people are ready to accept an increase in defense spending, an apparent reflection of their concerns about the regional security environment surrounding after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
