  • Japanese Red Army founder Fusako Shigenobu (center) after her release from jail Saturday in Akishima, western Tokyo. She is flanked by her daughter Mei Shigenobu (right) and her lawyer (left). | AFP-JIJI
    Japanese Red Army founder Fusako Shigenobu (center) after her release from jail Saturday in Akishima, western Tokyo. She is flanked by her daughter Mei Shigenobu (right) and her lawyer (left). | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, walked free from prison Saturday after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege.

Shigenobu was one of the world's most notorious women during the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,