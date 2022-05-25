  • A Tokyo Metropolitan Government's panel concluded that a death toll of up to 6,148 would result if a quake with a magnitude of 7.3 originated in the southern part of central Tokyo, but the number could be reduced to 800 if further preparatory measures are taken. | BLOOMBERG
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event of a major earthquake hitting the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report on Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.

The report by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s panel of earthquake experts attributes the reduction of about 3,500 people to advances in the quake resistance of buildings and the greater use of noncombustible materials in their construction.

