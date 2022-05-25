An organization supporting foreign workers in Japan has launched a service with eight companies that aims to resolve labor issues by providing financial relief and counseling to non-Japanese employed by those firms and their business partners.
The move comes amid growing pressure on companies worldwide to perform due diligence to ensure human rights aren’t being violated as part of their business, with firms and their contractors investigating or being investigated for forced labor and other labor law violations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.