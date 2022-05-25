  • Toyota and seven other companies are funding a service that aims to resolve labor issues by providing financial relief and counseling to foreign workers employed by the firms and their business partners. | AFP-JIJI
    Toyota and seven other companies are funding a service that aims to resolve labor issues by providing financial relief and counseling to foreign workers employed by the firms and their business partners. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

An organization supporting foreign workers in Japan has launched a service with eight companies that aims to resolve labor issues by providing financial relief and counseling to non-Japanese employed by those firms and their business partners.

The move comes amid growing pressure on companies worldwide to perform due diligence to ensure human rights aren’t being violated as part of their business, with firms and their contractors investigating or being investigated for forced labor and other labor law violations.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,