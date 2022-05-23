Rivals of mobile carrier Rakuten Mobile are taking advantage of an outflow of subscribers from the company, which announced the termination of its popular zero-yen plan for light users.
KDDI Corp. has seen a surge in applications to subscribe to its low-priced povo mobile service, while SoftBank Corp. has launched a campaign to make monthly fees effectively free for some users.
