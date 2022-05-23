  • Rakuten Mobile will terminate the plan that charges subscribers no fees if their monthly data usage is 1 gigabyte or less. | BLOOMBERG
    Rakuten Mobile will terminate the plan that charges subscribers no fees if their monthly data usage is 1 gigabyte or less. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Rivals of mobile carrier Rakuten Mobile are taking advantage of an outflow of subscribers from the company, which announced the termination of its popular zero-yen plan for light users.

KDDI Corp. has seen a surge in applications to subscribe to its low-priced povo mobile service, while SoftBank Corp. has launched a campaign to make monthly fees effectively free for some users.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,