    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaves Canberra for Tokyo after being sworn in as the country's leader. | AAP IMAGE / VIA REUTERS
SYDNEY – A few minutes after taking the stage to declare victory in Australia’s election Saturday, Anthony Albanese, the incoming Labor prime minister, promised to transform climate change from a source of political conflict into a generator of economic growth.

“Together we can end the climate wars,” he told his supporters, who cheered for several seconds. “Together we can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower.”

