Niigata – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi suggested Sunday that the government may need to consider assisting North Korea as it apparently struggles with an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
“We have no diplomatic relations with that country, but it does not mean that we should leave it alone,” Hayashi said during a lecture in the city of Niigata.
