BEIJING – Protests bubbling in big cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant discontent online — China’s “COVID-zero” policy is morphing from a propaganda victory to a political liability for leader Xi Jinping.
Hard lockdowns, mass testing and tight border controls had for two years batted back the virus and led to relatively few deaths in the world’s most populous nation.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.