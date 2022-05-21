  • People look at a picture of Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an exhibition about China's fight against COVID-19 at a convention center that was previously used as a makeshift hospital for patients in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 15, 2021. | AFP-JIJI
    People look at a picture of Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an exhibition about China's fight against COVID-19 at a convention center that was previously used as a makeshift hospital for patients in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 15, 2021. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – Protests bubbling in big cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant discontent online — China’s “COVID-zero” policy is morphing from a propaganda victory to a political liability for leader Xi Jinping.

Hard lockdowns, mass testing and tight border controls had for two years batted back the virus and led to relatively few deaths in the world’s most populous nation.

