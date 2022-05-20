  • Misoprostol pills, which are used to terminate pregnancies. | REUTERS
    Misoprostol pills, which are used to terminate pregnancies.

Japan’s anticipated approval of medical abortion pills may come with a hurdle, requiring women to get approval from their partners before doctors will give them the drugs that have been available for decades in many parts of the world.

The country is considering an application from pharmaceutical company Linepharma International for the tandem medications to terminate pregnancies — mifepristone and misoprostol, currently in use in more than 70 countries.

