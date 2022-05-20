The government is considering exempting arrivals from what it considers low-risk countries and regions from COVID-19 tests at Japan’s airports, sources said Thursday. The plan does not include changes to the current requirement for per-departure PCR tests.
The government is aiming to avoid overburdening airport quarantine staff through the drastic relaxation of its COVID-19 border control measures, as Japan is expected to double the maximum daily number of people allowed to enter the country to around 20,000 as early as June 1.
