  • Swedish troops training last week on Gotland Island, Sweden. If both Finland and Sweden are admitted, it would mark NATO’s most significant expansion in nearly two decades. | SERGEY PONOMAREV / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Swedish troops training last week on Gotland Island, Sweden. If both Finland and Sweden are admitted, it would mark NATO’s most significant expansion in nearly two decades. | SERGEY PONOMAREV / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Finland and Sweden formally submitted their bids for NATO membership on Wednesday morning, casting aside decades of strategic neutrality to embrace the military alliance in a stunningly swift transformation prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish and Swedish envoys delivered letters expressing their nations’ interest in joining NATO to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels. Stoltenberg has said that NATO would seek to admit both nations in a fast-track process.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,