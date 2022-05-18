  • A bill to establish a government agency for children and families is expected to be enacted during the current ordinary session of parliament, set to end on June 15. | KYODO
    A bill to establish a government agency for children and families is expected to be enacted during the current ordinary session of parliament, set to end on June 15. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The House of Representatives passed a bill to set up a government agency for children and families, which has been a signature policy goal of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At a plenary meeting, the lower chamber of the Diet approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,