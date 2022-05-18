The House of Representatives passed a bill to set up a government agency for children and families, which has been a signature policy goal of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
At a plenary meeting, the lower chamber of the Diet approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.
