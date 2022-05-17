Yun Duk-min, likely to be the next South Korean ambassador to Japan under the new Yoon administration, said Monday that trust-building efforts by the countries’ leaders could help resolve issues that have eroded ties to their weakest state in decades.

Yun, a former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy and known for his knowledge of Japan, said bilateral relations should not deteriorate any further under new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last week.