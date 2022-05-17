A vessel carrying divers trained to work at great depths arrived at a port in eastern Hokkaido on Tuesday in preparation for a search inside a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula last month, leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing.

The vessel, Kaishin, operated by Nippon Salvage, is slated to leave Abashiri port late Wednesday afternoon. The divers are expected to start searching inside the 19-ton Kazu I, located about 120 meters below the surface, as early as Thursday for anyone left inside.