Abashiri, Hokkaido – A vessel carrying divers trained to work at great depths arrived at a port in eastern Hokkaido on Tuesday in preparation for a search inside a tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula last month, leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing.
The vessel, Kaishin, operated by Nippon Salvage, is slated to leave Abashiri port late Wednesday afternoon. The divers are expected to start searching inside the 19-ton Kazu I, located about 120 meters below the surface, as early as Thursday for anyone left inside.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.