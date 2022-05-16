When Masaki Ito saw Ukrainians who had fled their country arriving in Japan on TV, it brought back strong memories. Specifically, it reminded him of the day he first came to Japan himself over 40 years ago, as part of the so-called boat people — refugees from Vietnam who desperately sought refuge after years of war.
“It breaks my heart,” said Ito, 53, who was born as Tran Anh Tuan, his Vietnamese name. Referring to the Ukrainians — and perhaps himself — he added, “Fleeing to another country … it’s life changing.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.