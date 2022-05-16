The Tokyo Medical Association is attracting attention for its recent proposal to review a request that children wear face masks as a precaution against COVID-19.
Behind the proposal is the association’s concern over the effects of mask-wearing on children’s development, with one doctor claiming that masks make it difficult to read facial expressions, leading to, among other things, an increase in fights between children.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.