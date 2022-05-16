  • People cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza district earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 2,377 new cases of coronavirus infection Monday, down by 634 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital stood at 3,866.3, up 18.2% week on week, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

