Helsinki – Finland will apply for NATO membership, the Nordic country’s president and prime minister announced Sunday, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Today, the President of the Republic and the Government’s Foreign Policy Committee have jointly agreed that Finland will apply for NATO membership, after consulting parliament. This is a historic day. A new era is opening”, President Sauli Niinisto said.
