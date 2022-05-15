  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida watches over the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the rooftop of the Ginowan City Hall on Sunday as the prefecture marked the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida watches over the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the rooftop of the Ginowan City Hall on Sunday as the prefecture marked the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Naha – Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday marked 50 years since its reversion to Japan from U.S. rule as residents’ frustrations continue over a weak local economy and the ever-present U.S. military bases despite decades of protest.

Top officials from the central and prefectural governments, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Gov. Denny Tamaki, are slated to attend a commemoration ceremony held at a convention center near U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, whose proximity to a densely populated area has made it a symbol of the burden long assumed by Okinawans.

