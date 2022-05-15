Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday marked 50 years since its reversion to Japan from U.S. rule as residents’ frustrations continue over a weak local economy and the ever-present U.S. military bases despite decades of protest.

Top officials from the central and prefectural governments, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Gov. Denny Tamaki, are slated to attend a commemoration ceremony held at a convention center near U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, whose proximity to a densely populated area has made it a symbol of the burden long assumed by Okinawans.