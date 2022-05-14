  • A sign for the Finland-Russia border crossing in Imatra, Finland | AFP-JIJI
    A sign for the Finland-Russia border crossing in Imatra, Finland | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Helsinki – Russia suspended electricity supplies to Finland overnight after its energy firm RAO Nordic threatened to cut off supplies over payment arrears, an official for Finland’s grid operator said Saturday.

“It is at zero at the moment, and that started from midnight as planned,” Timo Kaukonen, manager for operational planning at Fingrid, said.

