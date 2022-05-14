The Japanese government plans to issue new bonds to fully fund a proposed ¥2.7 trillion fiscal 2022 supplementary budget that will contain emergency measures to cushion the impact of soaring prices, informed sources said Friday.
As a result, the total amount of new Japanese government bonds issued for the current fiscal year through next March will reach around ¥39.6 trillion, including ¥36.9 trillion to finance spending in the initial budget for the year.
