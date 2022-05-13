  • U.S. President Joe Biden (center) with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries at the White House in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. President Joe Biden (center) with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries at the White House in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – The United States announced Thursday over $150 million in investment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for infrastructure, maritime security and other initiatives as it kicked off a two-day summit meeting with ASEAN in Washington.

The gathering, being held amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, is intended to demonstrate the United States’ “enduring commitment” to the 10-member group in the region, where China has been expanding its influence, according to the White House.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,