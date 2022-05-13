WASHINGTON – The United States announced Thursday over $150 million in investment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for infrastructure, maritime security and other initiatives as it kicked off a two-day summit meeting with ASEAN in Washington.
The gathering, being held amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, is intended to demonstrate the United States’ “enduring commitment” to the 10-member group in the region, where China has been expanding its influence, according to the White House.
