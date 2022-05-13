  • The first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. | EHT COLLABORATION / NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION / VIA REUTERS
WASHINGTON – Scientists on Thursday provided the first look at the “gentle giant” lurking at the center of our Milky Way galaxy — an image of a supermassive black hole that devours any matter within its huge gravitational pull but is currently on a bit of a diet.

The black hole — called Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A* — is the second one ever to be imaged. The feat was accomplished by the same Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international collaboration that in 2019 unveiled the first photo of a black hole — that one residing at the heart of a different galaxy.

