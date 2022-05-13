  • Red Square in Moscow on May 9. Japan said Friday that it will ban exports of quantum computers and other advanced technologies to Russia as additional sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. | REUTERS
    Red Square in Moscow on May 9. Japan said Friday that it will ban exports of quantum computers and other advanced technologies to Russia as additional sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. | REUTERS

The central government said Friday that it will ban exports of quantum computers and other advanced technologies to Russia as additional sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan will put the ban in place May 20 to prevent the items from being diverted for military use, in line with an agreement with its Group of Seven partners to prohibit shipments of cutting-edge products to Russia.

