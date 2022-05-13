European Council President Charles Michel condemned Russia on Friday for threatening to use nuclear weapons following its invasion of Ukraine, saying during his visit to Hiroshima it is a “shameful and unacceptable” threat to global security.

In one of the two cities devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings at the end of World War II, Michel said he feels “seized by an intense determination” to eliminate nuclear weapons after visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.