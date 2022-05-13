The Tokyo metropolitan area is expected to see torrential rain on Friday night, with western Japan having already seen the arrival of heavy rain storms, Weathernews said Friday.

Weathernews said the heavy rainfall was predicted across much of Japan, from Kyushu to the Kanto region, which encompasses seven prefectures: Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Saitama, Tochigi and Tokyo.