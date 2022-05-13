  • A screenshot of a radar map from the Meteorological Agency's website shows rainfall as of 2 p.m. on Friday.
    A screenshot of a radar map from the Meteorological Agency's website shows rainfall as of 2 p.m. on Friday.
  • SHARE

The Tokyo metropolitan area is expected to see torrential rain on Friday night, with western Japan having already seen the arrival of heavy rain storms, Weathernews said Friday.

Weathernews said the heavy rainfall was predicted across much of Japan, from Kyushu to the Kanto region, which encompasses seven prefectures: Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Saitama, Tochigi and Tokyo.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,