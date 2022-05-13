An expert panel of Japan’s infrastructure ministry said in a report Friday that the ministry padded construction orders made to domestic firms by up to ¥5.1 trillion annually through data tampering.
The padded figures, however, are likely to have had only a minor impact on the country’s gross domestic product data, panel chief Yasuto Yoshizoe, professor emeritus at Aoyama Gakuin University, told a news conference.
