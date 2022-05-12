  • Ukrainian serviceman patrols near a destroyed Russian tank near the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Monday. | REUTERS
VILKHIVKA, Ukraine – The near-constant thump of shellfire washed over a battered hamlet on Wednesday, testifying to fierce fighting beyond its wind-swept fields between Ukrainian troops pressing a counteroffensive and Russian forces that once occupied the area.

While Ukrainian troops drove their foes from Vilkhivka in early April, the narrow lanes remain blighted by shrapnel and shell craters and lined by houses pulverized into wood splinters and brick chunks.

