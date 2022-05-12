Japan’s current account surplus widened in March, finance ministry data showed on Thursday, easing some concerns about the country’s balance of payments as hefty gains in investment incomes more than offset surging fuel costs.
Japan’s current account surplus stood at ¥2.55 trillion ($19.68 billion) in March, the data showed, up ¥69 billion and the second straight month the balance has been in the black, the data showed.
