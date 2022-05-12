Nissan Motor Co. reported a positive full-year net profit for the first time in three years on Thursday, citing cost-saving efforts and a stronger U.S. market, but issued cautious forecasts.
The auto giant was on a roller coaster even before the disruption caused by the pandemic and, more recently, the conflict in Ukraine.
