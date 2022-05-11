  • A woman stands next to water taps that are out of service in Farburo 2, a camp for the internally displaced people, in the village of Adlale, near the city of Gode, Ethiopia, on April 6. | AFP-JIJI
    A woman stands next to water taps that are out of service in Farburo 2, a camp for the internally displaced people, in the village of Adlale, near the city of Gode, Ethiopia, on April 6. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Gode, Ethiopia – There has hardly been a drop of rain in Hargududo in 18 months. Dried-up carcasses of goats, cows and donkeys litter the ground near the modest thatched huts in this small village in the Somali region of southeastern Ethiopia.

The worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa in decades is pushing 20 million people toward starvation, according to the U.N., destroying an age-old way of life and leaving many children suffering from severe malnutrition as it rips families apart.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,