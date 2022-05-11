There has hardly been a drop of rain in Hargududo in 18 months. Dried-up carcasses of goats, cows and donkeys litter the ground near the modest thatched huts in this small village in the Somali region of southeastern Ethiopia.

The worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa in decades is pushing 20 million people toward starvation, according to the U.N., destroying an age-old way of life and leaving many children suffering from severe malnutrition as it rips families apart.