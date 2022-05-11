Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 2,702 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a record high for the prefecture.
The Okinawa Prefectural Government also announced three deaths among those infected, as well as 183 positive cases at U.S. military bases in the prefecture, which are not included in the number of cases released by the prefectural government.
