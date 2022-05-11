  • Jiji

Shinji Oguma, a senior member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, visited Ukraine during the recent Golden Week holiday period without parliamentary approval, it was learned Tuesday.

The CDP has reprimanded Oguma, and has decided to suspend him from his post for a month.

